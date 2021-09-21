KPC arranges picnic for members, their families

Over 2,500 children and families of Karachi Press Club members had a fun day on Saturday at a water park in Gadap Town, where they enjoyed swimming, water slides and other recreational activities.

The KPC in cooperation with the Wild Venture Waterpark organised a one-day family picnic. The picnic was held from 10am to 4pm. KPC secretary Rizwan Bhatti said the main purpose of organising the picnic was to arrange fun activities for the members so that they could refresh themselves and perform their professional duties.

He thanked the members of the KPC’s committees set up for arranging the picnic and said the committees carried out their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and carried out all the affairs with utmost cordiality.