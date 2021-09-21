 
Tuesday September 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Lost cause

Newspost

September 21, 2021

Around a year ago, the federal government delegated the responsibility of checking and controlling prices of food items to the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF). Despite constituting such a task force, the federal government has not been able to control the prices of edible items. The existence and effectiveness of the CRTF is now questionable.

Controlling prices of food items is in the purview of the economic team of the incumbent government. The prime minister should review and restructure this team to achieve the desired objective before people take to the streets.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

More From Newspost

  • Lone advocate

    This refers to the news report ‘Inclusive govt: Imran opens talks with Taliban’ . Pakistan is not the only...

  • History lessons

    The habitual dependence of Asian states on foreign loans is detrimental for them. Asian leaders must learn a lesson...

  • Fantasy island

    This refers to President Arif Alvi's annual address to the joint sitting of parliament where he said that due to the...

  • Only way out

    The future and destiny of Afghanistan is totally in the hands of the Afghan Taliban. The international community,...

  • Some like it clean

    This refers to the news report ‘Waste removal exercise launched’ . It is heartening to see a formal mechanism for...

  • Is it safe?

    The unilateral cancellation of the ODI series by the New Zealand cricket team has perplexed all cricket fans. Before...

More From Latest