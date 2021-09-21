Lost cause

Around a year ago, the federal government delegated the responsibility of checking and controlling prices of food items to the Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF). Despite constituting such a task force, the federal government has not been able to control the prices of edible items. The existence and effectiveness of the CRTF is now questionable.
Controlling prices of food items is in the purview of the economic team of the incumbent government. The prime minister should review and restructure this team to achieve the desired objective before people take to the streets.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
