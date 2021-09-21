Only way out

The future and destiny of Afghanistan is totally in the hands of the Afghan Taliban. The international community, particularly the countries neighbouring Afghanistan, are advocating for accepting the Taliban government, albeit on the condition of an inclusive setup that includes all ethnic groups. In the recent summit of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO), members, excluding India, expressed their concerns about the ongoing economic situation in Afghanistan and desired a stable Taliban-led government.
It's a fact that the Afghan Taliban are more diplomatic in their approach this time than they were during their previous regime, but their diplomacy should be visible in their actions. They need to realise the gravity of the situation and establish an inclusive government if they want international recognition and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.
Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai
Islamabad
This refers to the news report ‘Inclusive govt: Imran opens talks with Taliban’ . Pakistan is not the only...
Around a year ago, the federal government delegated the responsibility of checking and controlling prices of food...
The habitual dependence of Asian states on foreign loans is detrimental for them. Asian leaders must learn a lesson...
This refers to President Arif Alvi's annual address to the joint sitting of parliament where he said that due to the...
This refers to the news report ‘Waste removal exercise launched’ . It is heartening to see a formal mechanism for...
The unilateral cancellation of the ODI series by the New Zealand cricket team has perplexed all cricket fans. Before...