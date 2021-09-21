Only way out

The future and destiny of Afghanistan is totally in the hands of the Afghan Taliban. The international community, particularly the countries neighbouring Afghanistan, are advocating for accepting the Taliban government, albeit on the condition of an inclusive setup that includes all ethnic groups. In the recent summit of the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO), members, excluding India, expressed their concerns about the ongoing economic situation in Afghanistan and desired a stable Taliban-led government.

It's a fact that the Afghan Taliban are more diplomatic in their approach this time than they were during their previous regime, but their diplomacy should be visible in their actions. They need to realise the gravity of the situation and establish an inclusive government if they want international recognition and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad