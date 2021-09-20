Shehbaz’s wristwatch was gifted by his father: spokesman

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Malik Ahmed Khan has termed discussing the price of party president Shehbaz Sharif’s wrist watch by Shibli Faraz ridiculous.

He said in a statement on Sunday that the said wrist watch was given to Shehbaz Sharif by his late father Mian Muhammad Sharif. He said the watch was bought by his father from Germany in 1970's for Rs2,000 at that time. There should be some limit to telling lies, the spokesman for Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had been wearing that watch for almost 50 years due to his affection and attachment with his late father. Such statements showed “you have no competition with Shehbaz Sharif in the field of performance”, Malik Ahmad Khan said. “People will hold you accountable very soon and cantonment election results are a reflection of masses anger and distrust in this government,” he added.