PM to address UNGA on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will lead the country’s delegation for 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly that has already started.

Diplomatic sources told The News here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will consign his message through video recording for the session that would be aired on September 23. Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be leaving for New York early this week. A number of distinguished world leaders are not attending the world body’s summit in person including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin may attend the session in person later next week. The chair of the UNGA historic summit has come to South Asia as Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives, has sworn in as the UNGA President and he opened the 76th session. The sources said that the size of delegations allowed into the GA hall will be limited due to the global pandemic. The UN member states were encouraged to provide pre-recorded statements in lieu of traveling to UN headquarters. Over 100 heads of state or government are expected to attend in person.

The UN General Assembly is the main policy-making organ of the United Nations. This policy brief provides a short overview of some key issues to be discussed during the general debate and several high-level events during the opening of UNGA 76 on September 21. The sources said that the developments in Afghanistan would be top on the subjects in formal and informal discussions in the corridors of the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will throw light on Afghan situation and developments with regard to Kashmir dispute, the sources said. Qureshi will stay in New York for about 10 days as he will also attend few important committee meetings including one Contact Group of the OIC on Kashmir. Its meeting will be held the UN headquarters on the brinks of the session, the sources added.