PIMS board to elect chairman

Islamabad: The supreme decision-making body of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences will elect its chairman here today (Monday).

The five-strong BoG will hold a meeting at the PIMS, the federal capital's largest public-sector hospital.

Its members have already been notified by the health services ministry under the Federal Medical Teaching Institution Act, 2021, which is meant to oversee the affairs of the PIMS and other hospitals of the federal government.

They include former vice-chancellor of the Khyber Medical University Peshawar Prof Arshad Javaid, former PIMS pathology professor Shagufta Hussain, former PIMS dental surgeon Abid Malik, chartered accountant Muzammal Rasheed, and telecom expert Naveed Khalid Butt.

The top BoG position fell vacant after Dr. Humayun Mohmand resigned from it after the election as a senator of the ruling PTI.