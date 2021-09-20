The promised land

The poor have been putting up with the policies of the incumbent regime for the last three years quite patiently, but now they feel that enough is enough. It is rightly said, “misfortune never comes alone". The recent tremendous increase in fuel prices of five rupees per litre, bringing the cost up to Rs123 per litre has definitely overburdened every citizen.
The mammoth increase in fuel prices is directly proportional to inflation in the costs of food items, transportation, and electricity and gas bills. Economic experts have been cautioning the existing government about the imminent tsunami of inflation that strict policies of the IMF would lead to. Despite making promises that it would improve the standard of life for the poor segments of society, the current regime has constantly been taking decisions that burden the people.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
