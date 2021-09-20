Partly cloudy, humid forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain with partly cloudy and humid conditions was witnessed in the City on Sunday while MET officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while shallow monsoon currents were penetrating northeastern and lower southern parts of the country and were likely to strengthen during the next few days.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain,-wind and thunderstorm were expected at isolated places in the upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper and southeast Sindh.

Rainfall was recorded in Sialkot, Jhelum, Islamkot, Chacharo, Dhahali and Cherat. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and lowest was 27°C.