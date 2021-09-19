Cantonment polls prove, PML-N confined to few constituencies: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the recently-held elections of the cantonment board have proven that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been confined to a few constituencies.

In response to the statement of Shehbaz Sharif, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication said the incompetent leadership of PML-N was fugitive after conviction in corruption cases, adding that the party workers have been pursuing their missing leaders. He said a tug of war was going on for the power in PMLN, saying that PMLN’s ‘Showbaz’ Sharif was proud of those projects, in which kickbacks were taken. He added that the people could not get ‘Sasti Roti’ from ‘Sasti Roti Scheme’ due to ‘Showbazi’.

Meanwhile commenting on the government laptop scheme, Dr Gill said the provision of laptops was not bad but provision of the most expensive laptops was sheer corruption. He said the entire budget of the small cities was spent on Metro Bus and Orange Line Train Project, as the Punjab government has been giving Rs75 million per day subsidy on the Orange Line Train and it was administratively a baloney. He said the PML-N had provided Rs29 billion subsidy on sugar during its five years tenure.