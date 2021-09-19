‘Mansehra hospital to receive equipment soon’

MANSEHRA: The high-tech surgical equipment and machines worth over Rs720 million pledged by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would soon be delivered to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, said a lawmaker of the ruling alliance.

“We have expedited formalities with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the federal government,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Babar Saleem Swati said. He was speaking at the launching ceremony of a diagnostic centre on Saturday.

Doctors and health professionals attended the ceremony.

He said the tertiary care hospital would be equipped with the high-tech surgical and other equipment The MPA said the PTI government was striving hard to ensure the provision of quality healthcare and treatment services to patients.

“Thanks to the chief minister for enhancing the number of beds at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. Other facilities are being upgraded to provide better treatment to patients,” said Swati.

Speaking on the occasion, King Abdullah Teaching Hospital’s head of Sehat Sahulat Card programme Dr Umair said patients would be provided with diagnostic services through the recently launched diagnostic centre.

“The government introduced the Sehat Sahulat Card programme and earmarked Rs1 million for each family to provide them better healthcare and treatment services,” he added.