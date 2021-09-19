Church bell inaugurated in Mosul

Mosul, Iraq: A bell was inaugurated at a church in Mosul on Saturday to the cheers of Iraqi Christians, seven years after the Islamic State group overran the northern city.
Dozens of faithful stood by as Father Pios Affas rang the newly installed bell for the first time at the Syriac Christian church of Mar Tuma, an AFP correspondent reported. It drew applause and ululations from the crowd, before prayers were held.
"After seven years of silence, the bell of Mar Tuma rang for the first time on the right bank of Mosul," Affas told them.
Washington: The pretrial hearing in the case against accused 9/11 attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four...
Sanaa: Yemen’s Huthi rebels said they executed nine people on Saturday for involvement in the killing of one of...
Moscow: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s "Smart Voting" bot has disappeared from the Telegram messenger app...
Johannesburg: South Africa’s highest court on Saturday stood by its order to imprison Jacob Zuma, accusing the...
Boulder, United States: Cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup’s hopes of remaking the pet...
Algiers: Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who ruled Algeria for two decades before resigning in 2019 as huge protests engulfed...