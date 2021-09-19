PTI govt has failed in every sphere of governance: Siraj

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has declared the 3-year performance of the PTI government of Imran Khan a sad story of total failure in every sphere of governance.

Pakistan is going backward fast under the PTI rule because of the worst governance and visionless policies implemented by the non-professional and insincere people, said the JI chief while addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Saturday.

Trade deficit, artificial growth rate, inflation, unemployment and rising foreign debt are the “gifts” of the PTI government to the people over last three years, he said, adding the prices of food items, medicines, petrol and electricity witnessed a sharp rise in the past couple of years as the government has failed to fix the problems.

Sirajul Haq criticised the government for its proposed Media Development Authority, termed the intention media marshal law. He said free press was a main pillar of a state and democratic society. He assured his full support to the journalist community’s struggle for independent media. He expressed concern over the rising incidents of attacks, torture and kidnapping of the journalists, demanding the authorities provide full protection to the working community. He said the JI was against forced conversions but putting curb on non-Muslims to come to the fold of Islam in the name of age limit was even against the basic human rights. Every non-Muslim, he said, has the right to embrace Islam, which is the religion of nature. To a question, Sirajul Haq expressed surprise over the decision of New Zealand cricket board and government to call back the team over so-called security threats. He said the decision was insult to Pakistani nation, it had political roots and India could be behind it.

To another question, he said the foreign countries should avoid issuing guidance and making suggestions with regard to the kind of government in Afghanistan as it was purely an internal matter of that country. It was prerogative of the Afghan people, he added. Siraj appealed to the people to reject the status quo parties and vote for the JI in the elections to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.