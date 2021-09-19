Ilyas declares India behind tour postponement

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and chief selector Muhammad Ilyas has declared India as the manipulator behind the postponement of New Zealand cricket team’s tour of Pakistan.
He said that India had always walked against Pakistan on and off the field.
“Even in the KPL, India had tried to stop foreign players participation,” he said.
Ilyas said the New Zealand cricket team’s pull out of the series is very disappointing and damaging for Pakistan cricket. “No matter what the propaganda and wrong perception is given, Pakistan is a safe country for sports. The people here love cricket very much,” he added.
