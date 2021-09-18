Coronavirus claims 68 more lives, infects 2,928 people

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 68 more people and infected 2,928 people, taking the national tally of active cases to 65,725 on Friday. Meanwhile, 13,716 people also recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

The deceased included those under treatment in hospitals, quarantined at homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). There were 4,960 patients under treatment and said to be in critical condition. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 5.08pc, while 57,626 tests were conducted on Thursday.