SSGC, NHA employees protest against termination

SUKKUR: A large number of SSGC employees on Friday raised slogans in a protest against their termination in front of the Thatta Press Club, demanding to reinstate them at their jobs.

Reports said the recently-terminated SSGC employees staged a protest in front of the Thatta Press Club, demanding to reinstate them at their jobs. The protesters exposed the issues being faced by them, saying they were among the 16,000 employees, who were recently deprived of their jobs that further increased their problems. They said they were unable to make bread and butter for their families and finding it really hard to meet daily expenses. They said they had been regularised by the decision of the parliament, therefore, they demanded to be reinstated, otherwise threatened to continue the protest.

Respectively, here in Sukkur, the terminated employees of National Highway Authority (NHA) also took out a protest rally. The workers said most of the employees who were terminated, were about to retire from their services. They said their dependent family members had been facing serious threat of starvation.