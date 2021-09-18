Social media discusses ‘threat advisory’ as ‘threat alert’: sources

A threat advisory to beef up security measures is mistakenly taken by many on the social media as a “threat alert”

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns.-AFP

ISLAMABAD: A threat advisory to beef up security measures on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and New Zealand cricket team tour is mistakenly taken by many on the social media as a “threat alert”, claim police authorities.

What is being widely circulated on the social media is only the covering letter of the report, The New is told and shared the copy of the memo/ letter.

The covering letter says, “Enclosed please find attached a copy of Central Police Office, Punjab Lahore (Operations Branch)’s fax memo no…… dated 13-09-2021 for information and necessary security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.” Referring to both the events, the memo did not report about any specific threat but said:-

“Foolproof security arrangements are warranted to thwart any possible threat to NZL team or gathering related to Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the last week of Sept, 2021,” the memo said, adding, “It is feared Hostile Intelligence Agencies may try to capitalise if given any space. In view of the increased risk of terrorist attacks and situation in Afghanistan, precautionary and pre-emptive measures be taken to neutralise any possible terrorist threat.”

The memo directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to avert any untoward incident, threat may be discussed in District Intelligence Committees and appropriate steps taken as per recommendations of the committee.

IBOs/Combing Operations shall be conducted around the key points/ installations accordingly; IBOs must be conducted in coordination with the CTD and other intelligence agencies and extreme vigilance and heightened security measures shall be ensured at all levels and special measures may also be taken to avoid any untoward incident.