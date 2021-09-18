PAL highlights writers’ role

Islamabad : The role that writers have played in improving society should be brought to light, said Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

He was presenting the key-note address in the Twelfth program of Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations series, an online seminar on "75 Years of Urdu Literary and Linguistic Research in Pakistan" organized by the PAL. The Presidium consisted of Prof. Dr. Anwar Ahmed and Prof. Dr. Tehseen Faraqi. Prof. Dr. Najeeb Jamal was the chief guest. "

The moderator was Prof. Dr. Tanzeem Al-Firdous.

Dr. Yousuf said a separate seminar on Pakistani languages would be organized very soon. "The PAL will publish all the research papers of this seminar in book form which will have the status of a document. It is becoming an audio, video and digital library in Pakistan in which all these programs are being recorded. He also appreciated the role of HEC in literary and linguistic research."

He thanked all the participants of the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Anwaar Ahmad while delivering the presidential address said that the presidents of all departments should work together towards self-criticism and move ahead with a consultation. There should be a think tank for Urdu teachers. Everyone should focus on improving the situation and put all the information on the website so that the questions that arise in the minds of the students can be answered.

Prof. Dr. Tehseen Faraqi said that editing is fundamental for research. Research requires attention and attention to matters without which any research is meaningless. He said that a lot of work has been done in terms of research but standards have not been taken care of.

Prof. Dr. Najeeb Jamal said that there is a tradition of research done in private, the quality of this research has paved new paths and it has the status of a role model. He said that quality comes out of quantity but it is better if quantity is as much as material. e said that people should have confidence and trust in the researcher.

Dr. Rubina Rafique said that a regular confession department has been set up at Islamia University, Bahawalpur. Tariq bin Umar, as the Chairman of the Department of Urdu, Khairpur Mirus, highlighted the work being done in the field of high quality research in the University.