Autumn Festival kicks off

ISLAMABAD:National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint Records is launching a three-day Autumn Festival on Friday that will continue till September 19 with a plethora of musical and cultural activities to promote environmental conservation. Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that with talented folk and independent artists of various musical bands from all over the country.

The event, he said would save the environment by spreading positive vibes of musical and positive enforcement aimed at creating awareness about climate change and saving the environment. Executive Director Lok Virsa said the three-day music and cultural festival would offer two nights camping option at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond. He said that with daily workshops, seminars, talks, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy and theatre during the day, and musical festival at night, the event will be an all-inclusive cultural extravaganza.