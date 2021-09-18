No compromise on varsities autonomy: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the culture of “sifarish” (favouritism) in the universities will not be tolerated at all and strict action will be taken against those found guilty of violating merit.

Addressing the closing ceremony of 'Leadership and Management” training programme for vice-chancellors (VCs) of Punjab, the Punjab governor said, “We would not compromise on the autonomy of the universities. Whenever a policy is formulated in this regard, the universities and other stakeholders will be taken into confidence.”

He said the government officers were bound to forward a file within 10 days and added this restriction was also applicable on Governor’s Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat and chief secretary office with a view to facilitate the masses.

The five-day training programme for VCs was organised by the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). PHEC Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, vice chancellors and other officials were present on the occasion. Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar said reforms were being introduced in the universities according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meetings of senates of universities were also being ensured at least twice a year, he added. He said many matters of universities were affected due to not holding of senates’ meetings and that led to educational loss of students which could not be tolerated at all. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that he had appointed all VCs in the universities of Punjab on merit. He urged that it was also the duty of VCs to eliminate the culture of nepotism and favouritism and make appointments on merit. He said the PTI-led government had completely purged every institution, including universities, of political interference. Political interference destroyed the institutions, he added. He also said that practical steps had been taken to overcome red tape in offices in order to facilitate the masses.