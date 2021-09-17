Cop injured in yet another hand-grenade attack in Bannu

BANNU: Another police constable sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists on Thursday hurled a hand-grenade at the Pir Dilkhel police post near here. The police said that unknown bike riders lobbed a hand-grenade into the Pir Dilkhel police post situated at Bannu-Miranshah road.
They said the hand-grenade exploded, leaving a cop, Sadaat Khan, injured. The cop was on duty at the time of the explosion. The police said the attackers fled the scene after committing the subversive act. The injured constable was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, for medical treatment where his condition was stated to be out of danger.
The ECP had earlier taken strong notice of the tone adopted in a letter penned by the NADRA chairman to the electoral...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to administer free Pfizer coronavirus booster shots to all healthcare...
PESHAWAR: The PPP provincial president, Najmuddin Khan on Thursday rejected an increase in the prices of petroleum...
SUKKUR: Three youth were arrested for sexually harassing girls in Thatta on Thursday. According to the police, raids...
SUKKUR: People from different walks of life, including traders and citizens, have expressed serious concerns over...
WASHIINGTON: Australia said Thursday that more US troops will rotate through the island nation and that the allies...