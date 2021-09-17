Nine killed in Dir firing

PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed and 12 injured in the firing between rival groups during a funeral in Tormang area of Dir Lower, rescue workers told The News.

“Nine people are killed while 12 others are injured in the firing by rival groups during funeral prayers in Tormang area of Dir Lower," spokesman for the Rescue 1122 Bilal Faizi told The News. The wounded were taken to the hospital in Timergara.

Officials said six seriously injured people were being shifted to Peshawar. The official feared the number of those injured might be higher. He said more ambulances with medical teams had been rushed to the area after the control room received the call from locals.

Reports said there was a land dispute between two political families of the area. The members of both the groups allegedly opened fire on each other when they came face-to-face during the funeral. Heavy contingents of police were sent to the area as reports said firing was going on till late Thursday night.