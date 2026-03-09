Andrew’s relationship with Beatrice, Eugenie: How it stands amid fresh Epstein drama

With each update into Epstein bringing back the heat onto Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson royal expert Richard Palmer has just stepped forward with his two cents on what may be happening in the hearts of their two daughters who have for months now watched their parents get stripped publically of each public honor they still get to hold.

According to The Mirror he admitted that where the sisters are concerned, long term, “they will maintain a relationship with both parents, which many people will perhaps see as somewhat strange.”

After all if the script was flipped and “if most people think about what they would do in their own families” in the case that “one of their relatives was facing simple sort of accusations” Mr Palmer asked, “would they completely desert them or would they want to think the best of them and try to support them behind the scenes as much as you can?”

In an attempt to answer his own question he then moved onto the daughters and how different their approaches are. While Princess Eugenie has stepped down from her position on an anti-slavery charity her sister is described as far more “closely involved” with her parents, and is even credited with ‘advising’ her parents.

According to Mr Palmer “she was there when Andrew gave that ill-fated Newsnight interview [with Emily Maitliss]. And I think she was there at Royal Lodge after he was stripped of his honours and titles,” he also added.

This is why he is of the opinion that where their familiarl bonds are concerned the chance is high that even if “they may well not be very regular visitors to Andrew at Sandringham, but I'm sure they will maintain the links."