Shun PMDA, enforce existing laws: MQM-P

KARACHI: An important coalition partner in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led federal government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) has asked the government to implement the existing media laws rather than enforcing the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill.

A delegation of various media associations, including Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) met the MQM-P leaders at the party’s office headquarters in Bahadurabad to discuss the federal government’s plan to regulate the media through the PMDA bill. Terming it ‘a black law’, the delegation said “by enacting the law, the government wants to quell freedom of expression.”

On the occasion, Convener MQMP Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the MQM-P was of the view that the federal government should improve, implement and make the existing media laws workable rather than enforcing new laws. “MQM-P has always supported freedom of expression and we support that under all circumstances,” Siddiqui said, adding, “Media is also well aware of its responsibilities and can assist in the country's development, stability and integrity.”

Siddiqui said all the laws related to the media were part of the Constitution and were passed by the Parliament and therefore must be implemented with impartiality and in true spirits, pledging that the MQMP would play its due role in the government and in the parliament.

MQMP’s senior deputy convener Amir Khan and Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq, MQMP leaders Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Waseem Akhtar were also present in the meeting.