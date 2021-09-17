Sarwar pays tribute to freedom struggle of Ali Geelani

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has announced establishing a research chair at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore in the name of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the veteran Kashmiri separatist leader. The governor also announced that a block in Punjab University would also be named after Syed Ali Geelani.

The governor was addressing a condolence reference for the late Syed Ali Geelani which was organised by the Kashmir Society of GCU Lahore. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani, the grandson of Syed Ali Geelani, and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Sarwar paid tribute to the courageous struggle of Ali Geelani, saying that he had struggled all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He said Geelani was an uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule in Kashmir, and he devoted his entire life to the independence of Kashmiris. “Syed Geelani always looked in the eyes of the enemy and loudly said we are Pakistan and Pakistan is ours,” the Punjab governor said.

He said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was vital and guarantee of peace in the region and added India could not suppress the voice of Kashmiris by resorting to violence. He further said that ever since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power, the violence against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris had mounted. The Indian government had registered cases against the family of late Syed Ali Geelani which was shameful and condemnable, he said, adding that the time was not far when Kashmir would be liberated.The participants prayed for Syed Geelani and conveyed their condolences to his family.