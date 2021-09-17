 
Friday September 17, 2021
September 17, 2021

There is no denying that the middle class is hard hit by uncontrolled inflation in Naya Pakistan where affording two meals has literally become unaffordable. The recent surge in petroleum products will further increase the prices of food items while adding to the miseries of common people. It seems that the incumbent government instead of acting on their impressive pre-election manifesto is listening to the IMF. People now believe that the PTI-led government has betrayed them as it has done nothing to ease the lives of the poor so far. The incumbent government should live up to the promises it had made.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

