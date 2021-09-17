There is no denying that the middle class is hard hit by uncontrolled inflation in Naya Pakistan where affording two meals has literally become unaffordable. The recent surge in petroleum products will further increase the prices of food items while adding to the miseries of common people. It seems that the incumbent government instead of acting on their impressive pre-election manifesto is listening to the IMF. People now believe that the PTI-led government has betrayed them as it has done nothing to ease the lives of the poor so far. The incumbent government should live up to the promises it had made.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This refers to the article ‘Kamyab Pakistan-Steering committee to run program’ .The disbursements under the Kamyab...
Criticism of the government by the media reflects unrest in the country and should never be dismissed as fake news....
I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problem of forced marriage, which is prevalent in our...
This refers to the news report ‘Suicide bombers came from Afghanistan’ . The interior minister has said that the...
During a recent interview with a foreign journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said with reference to the Taliban's...
These days the incumbent government is creating huge problems for the media. Ironically it was the media coverage of...