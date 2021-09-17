16 Nigerian troops killed

50 killed in Yemen clashes DUBAI: At least 50 rebels and pro-government troops, including a high-ranking officer, have been killed in clashes in...

Inmates in two Russian prisons on hunger strike over ‘torture’ Moscow: Prisoners from two Russian penal colonies have gone on hunger strikes to draw attention to what one rights...

Marks & Spencer shuts French stores on Brexit fallout LONDON: British retailer Marks and Spencer said on Thursday it planned to shut more than half its stores in France...

UNSC ‘concerned’ about ‘major threat’ from N Korean missiles UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday gathered behind closed doors for an emergency meeting about North...

Chinese astronauts complete three-month space mission BEIJING: Three Chinese astronauts have completed the country’s longest crewed mission and started their journey home...