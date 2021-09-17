Veteran journalist Nazeer Khan passes away at 93

Veteran journalist Nazeer Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 93.

He remained associated with Urdu daily Jasarat and other news publication during his over-50-year-long journalistic carrier. His funeral prayers will be offered today (Friday) after the Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid Shamsi in Shamsi Society near the airport.

Representatives of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Karachi Union of Journalists and Karachi Press Club (KPC) expressed grief over the demise of the veteran journalist and said that his services for the promotion of professional journalism would always be remembered.

The late journalist was immensely respected in the journalist fraternity. In 2019, the KPC organised an event to pay tribute to him, in which notable journalists Dr Toseef Ahmed Khan, Zahoor Ahmed Niazi, Habib Khan Ghori and others spoke on him.