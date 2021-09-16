Electronic Media Wing set up under Chohan

LAHORE: An electronic media wing has been set up at the regional level (West Punjab) under the supervision of provincial minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, it was announced on Wednesday.
GENEVA: A Pakistani diplomat Wednesday categorically rejected India’s sweeping allegations about Pakistan’s...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Woman Development Shehla Raza and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Javed Nayab Leghari...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court bench, Larkana, on Wednesday ordered the chief secretary Sindh, home secretary Sindh, IGP...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court , Sukkur, on Wednesday continued the proceedings of the murder case of journalist...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court while taking notice of the presence of a large number of drug addicts in different...
MANSEHRA: The transgender persons-only sports gala, which was scheduled to be held here on September 16 has been...