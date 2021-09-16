Three POs killed in encounter

JHANG: Three proclaimed offenders (POs) were killed in an encounter on Wednesday. According to a press release, SHO sadr Abdul Razzaq along with the police team was on patrolling duty near Kacha Multan Road. Meanwhile, bandits on two motorcycles fled towards Kot Khaira after seeing police. They started firing on police team. The police retaliated and during search found two bodies of bandits and the third bandit wounded critically. The injured bandit was identified as Saleem Choto who told police that killed POs were Altaf and Ghulam Moheodin. The injured gunmen died at the hospital. Saleem Choto was wanted in 14, Altaf in 12 and Ghulam Moheodin in six cases of heinous crimes.