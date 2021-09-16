 
September 16, 2021
Medical mess

September 16, 2021

Like other sectors, the healthcare sector in Gilgit-Baltistan is facing acute shortage of funds along with other medical facilities. Medicine is often of substandard quality as it is purchased cheaply or is not available at all. Poor hygienic conditions add fuel to fire. Of the budget only around three percent is allocated to healthcare as opposed to other expenses, such as salaries of employees and power. In most cases, surgeries and operations are referred to Islamabad which adds greatly to the financial burden of the patients and their families. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and try to remedy the situation at their earliest.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

