FJWU secures US-funded university grants programme

Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has successfully secured U.S.-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme funded by US Mission to Pakistan titled ‘Strengthening Teaching & Research Capacity in Pakistani Women Universities through Collaborative Partnership in Social Sciences’.

The grant is administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP). Fatima Jinnah Women University is conducting this project in partnership with the University of Texas at Austin. The main objective of this grant programme is to enhance teaching and research capacity in newly established women’s higher education institutions particularly in Punjab.

The partnership program will focus on areas of professional development, enhancement of the pedagogical skills of the faculty, consultancy services, resource development and curriculum development in the fields of Communication and Media Studies, Sociology, and Behavioural Sciences. Local partner universities in this project include: Rawalpindi Women University, Government College for Women University, Sialkot and Women University, Multan.