Three minor children electrocuted in Orangi Town

Three minor children were injured in the Orangi Town area on Tuesday night after they suffered electric shocks. According to police, the incident took place when the children were playing at the balcony of their houselocated in the Pakistan Bazaar area of Orangi Town.

The victims were shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, after different parts of their bodies sustained burn injuries. Quoting the initial investigation, police said the children were electrocuted from an electric wire. The children held an iron rod when they were playing at the balcony. That rod touched the electricity wire passing from near the balcony, due to which they were electrocuted and injured. The injured children included nine-year-old Ayan, son of Waseem, Aliyan, eight, son of Sirajuddin, and Yousuf, six, son of Aslam.

KE’s position

Over the electrocution incident of three minors in Orangi Town on Tuesday night, in which the children sustained burned injuries, the K-Electric on Wednesday expressed sympathies with the affected family but said it was not to blame for the incident.

The power utility said that as per initial reports, the incident occurred when three young children were playing with an iron rod that was around five to seven feet long, and touched the KE’s high-tension network.

The KE said that in addition to use of the rod, the illegal extension of upper portion of the house had reduced the safe distance from the power infrastructure. “No reports of any broken wires or damage to KE’s infrastructure were received by the area teams,” the statement read.