No-trust motion moved against Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have moved a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The motion, signed by 16 MPAs, was submitted to the provincial assembly secretary. MPA Naseer Ahmed Shahwani said that the motion of no confidence against the chief minister is based upon four points.

“CM Kamal has no right to rule after the performance he has shown,” said Shahwani. Other Opposition MPAs said that "everyone" wants this government to end owing to the current state of affairs.

They said that "unrest, corruption, and plundering are rampant in Balochistan". The no confidence motion has the required number of supporters; however, we will not reveal the required number of supporters now, said the MPAs. They said that a meeting will be called on the motion within seven days and by then, the number of supporters will reach the required amount.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani, while speaking to Geo News, said that the Opposition has the right to move a motion of no confidence but they should have the required number of supporters for it. He said that the Opposition has been longing for to oust the government for quite a while but they will "face a clear defeat" in moving the motion.