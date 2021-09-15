 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Our Correspondent  
September 15, 2021
Reshuffle in NAB announced

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday made a major reshuffle with posting and transfers from the regional offices of Rawalpindi, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Karachi. NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal gave the approval of the transfers and posting of 11 officers of regional offices of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to NAB Karachi.

