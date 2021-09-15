Anti-dengue campaign intensified in Swat

MINGORA: The district administration has intensified the anti-dengue campaign in Swat district after dengue larvae were found in 138 spots in the district.

An official communique said a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (relief) Riaz Ali Khan at Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Saidu Sharif, to review anti-dengue measures in Swat.

The meeting was attended by officials of Swat District Administration and relevant departments.

Dr. Arif, focal person for Dengue Control in Swat, gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the steps taken so far.

It was informed that 12 union councils of Babuzai tehsil were found to be hotspots for dengue where special arrangements had been made and teams were working on a daily basis.

The meeting was told that dengue larvae have been found in 138 places across the district and surveillance work has been intensified by clearing these spots. It was informed that three persons in Swat had been diagnosed with dengue and they were discharged from the hospital after treatment.