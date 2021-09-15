Anti-violence cell opens

LAHORE:Police have set up an anti-harassment and violence cell for women to ensure prompt registration of cases and investigation on merit.

This was stated by CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while inaugurating the first 'Women Harassment and Violence Cell' at Police Station Defence Area (B). He visited different sections of the cell and inspected the facilities provided at different desks. He said the cell would ensure prompt support and redress of grievances of affected women through registration of cases and investigation of crimes against women. He said Female Victim Support Officers (VSOs) will supervise the cell to provide timely response and full legal and moral support to the aggrieved women from registration of FIRs to their medical reports, investigation process, hearing of cases in relevant courts and other related matters. He said six Gender Crime Cells of Lahore police have been linked with this cell which will ensure monitoring of all such cases, surveillance of habitual criminals and mapping of the hotspot areas in crimes of harassment and violence against women. He said that phone lines have also been provided to these cells to ensure timely response. He advised women especially working women as well as students to download the 'Women Safety App' in their smart phones to get immediate police help in case of any harassment or violence against them. He said history sheeters of gender based crimes will be asked to ensure their weekly or forth nightly presence in these cells.