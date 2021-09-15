Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson passes away

LONDON: The painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother, has died at the age of 79, according to a notice published in The Times on Tuesday.
Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s aged 40, died "suddenly and peacefully" at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, on Monday. The prime minister, who was referred to in the notice by his first name, Alexander, is the eldest of her four children with Stanley Johnson, whom she met in 1962. The others are Rachel, a journalist and commentator, Leo, an environmentalist, and Joe, a former Conservative Party lawmaker and minister.
WASHINGTON: A transgender woman who led a militia called The White Rabbits has been sentenced to 53 years in prison...
LONDON: The trauma of Sri Lanka´s civil war, apartheid in South Africa, racial injustice, and the "absurdities" of...
GENEVA: The upsurge in violence in Syria, combined with its plummeting economy, is making life increasingly bleak for...
SINGAPORE: China´s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday during a Southeast...
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting...
TOKYO: Cats may have nine lives, but their time on Earth is often cut short by kidney problems -- so people in Japan...