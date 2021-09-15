Boris Johnson’s mother, Charlotte Johnson passes away

LONDON: The painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother, has died at the age of 79, according to a notice published in The Times on Tuesday.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s aged 40, died "suddenly and peacefully" at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, on Monday. The prime minister, who was referred to in the notice by his first name, Alexander, is the eldest of her four children with Stanley Johnson, whom she met in 1962. The others are Rachel, a journalist and commentator, Leo, an environmentalist, and Joe, a former Conservative Party lawmaker and minister.