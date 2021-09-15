Singaporean news website’s licence suspended

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean news website often critical of authorities had its licence suspended on Tuesday for failing to declare funding sources, regulators said, with a rights group slamming the move as "unacceptable censorship".
WASHINGTON: A transgender woman who led a militia called The White Rabbits has been sentenced to 53 years in prison...
LONDON: The trauma of Sri Lanka´s civil war, apartheid in South Africa, racial injustice, and the "absurdities" of...
GENEVA: The upsurge in violence in Syria, combined with its plummeting economy, is making life increasingly bleak for...
SINGAPORE: China´s foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday during a Southeast...
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned to court on Tuesday to face charges of incitement and flouting...
LONDON: The painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s mother, has died at the age of...