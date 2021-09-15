Pakistan to tour Bangladesh for two Tests, three T20Is

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will tour Bangladesh after a gap of six years to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in November.

“Pakistan will play two World Test Championship matches soon after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh in 2015.

The T20Is will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on November 19, 20 and 22.

The two teams will then travel to Chittagong for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from November 26 to 30.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start on December 4.

Pakistan have won 10 of their 11 Tests against Bangladesh and 10 of their 12 T20Is.

The tour is part of the Future Tours Programme.

In 2015, Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

Pakistan are ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table, while Bangladesh are yet to kick of their campaign.

Fixtures:

Nov 19 - First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 - Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22 - Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 - First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

Dec 4-8 - Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.