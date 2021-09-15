Trouble in tourism

The tourism industry carries huge potential to boost the economy and create employment opportunities, but at the same time there are many challenges which cause hindrances in the promotion of the industry. Lack of adequate infrastructure, such as road networks, train tracks, airports, supply of gas and electricity, availability of network etc, is one of the biggest problems in tourism. While providing these amenities to hilly areas is dangerous, it is not impossible. The poor security situation in the last decades of Pakistan has also discouraged tourism. Moreover, due to limited hotel and accommodation facilities in most tourist spots, tourists hesitate to visit Pakistan.

The government should allocate a bigger chunk of the budget to the tourism industry in every fiscal year to remedy these problems. Awareness campaigns regarding famous tourist destinations in Pakistan must also be launched to encourage people to visit.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Karachi