People voted for PML-N services in polls: Hamza

LAHORE:Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Central Vice-President Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has said that people voted for Khidmat in the local body elections of Cantonment Board.

Hamza thanked the voters for making PML-N as the largest party in Cantonment elections. In his video message released here on Monday, Hamza said that the PMLN had set a growth rate of 5.8 per cent and provided orange train and metro bus as public transport and an end to load shedding.

He said that PML-N will continue to contest the 2023 elections with the same spirit. “I am also deeply grateful to the workers who participated in the local body elections of the Cantonment Board,” he maintained.