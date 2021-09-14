 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Company appoints official

Peshawar

Bureau report
September 14, 2021

PESHAWAR: A noted tax practitioner, Syed Adil Shah, has been appointed director of the Tax Advisory Wing at SACO, a chartered accountancy and management consulting entity. A press release said a reception was hosted for the official where members of the Tax Bar Association were present as well. The speakers termed Syed Adil Shah a dedicated professional with extensive knowledge of the tax codes and legalities involved in the taxation laws of the country.

