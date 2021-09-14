Fazl asks govt to recognise Taliban rule in Afghanistan

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday said that Pakistan should recognize the new Taliban setup in Afghanistan.

Speaking to workers at the residence of JUI Member Provincial Assembly Naeema Kishwar, he said the US and Western countries should not worry about the rights of women in Afghanistan as the religion of Islam had already guaranteed their rights long ago.

“Taliban are not against women's rights but they must receive education in accordance with Islamic principles,” the JUI chief said, adding that the Taliban government was striving hard to provide education and health facilities to their citizens.

JUI district chief Maulana Muhammad Qasim, Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani, Maulana Qaiseruddin and others were present on the occasion.The Maulana said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made life miserable for the poor by hiking prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas every fortnight.

He believed the poor and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to the price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.The JUI chief also said that the opponents were being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of medicines, flour and sugar.

He alleged that NAB had become a partial entity as it cannot dare to open cases of corruption committed in the Bus Rapid Transit and Malam Jabba ski resort projects.The government, he added, had always increased prices of medicines to fulfil demands of multinational companies.

The Maulana felt the government had mortgaged the country with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.He said the government economic and foreign policies had miserably failed and Pakistan stood isolated in the comity of nations.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that PDM was united and strong enough and would continue its struggle for the restoration of democracy, the rule of law and constitutionalism.