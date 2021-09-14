Protect the voiceless

Around 50,000 stray dogs are killed each year in Pakistan. Some are shot while others are poisoned.
Countless exotic animals also live in deplorable conditions in zoos or private captivity across the country. During the March 2020 lockdown, many animals died due to hunger and thirst as the shops and parks remained closed. The government should make laws to protect these animals from cruelty.
Yasir Khalil
Turbat
