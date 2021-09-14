Extension in return filing date urged

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the federal finance minister and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing income tax returns till December 31, 2021.

“Because of Covid-19, cumbersome FBR online system and trade bodies elections in September, it is impossible for the business community to file income tax returns by the end of this month,” said senior LCCI officials in a statement.

The statement was issued by LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry. Elaborating the point, they said extension in the date for the filing of income tax returns would help the government achieve revenue targets besides building the trust of the private sector. “Extension in the return-filing date will send out a message that the government respects the business community’s concerns,” the LCCI office-bearers concluded.