AJK premier orders redressing people’s problems

MUZAFFARABAD: On the directions of AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the Prime Minister Secretariat has issued a circular to expedite process on applications submitted by people about their problems.

According to the circular, all the departments will be responsible to immediately address the issues of applicants and a regular record of all the applicants will be compiled. The implementation cell of the PM Secretariat will be responsible for forwarding all the applications to the departments concerned. A report will be obtained on phone and the process regarding the matter will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The officers and officials receiving the applications at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat will take the phone number and full address of the applicant and will also inform them about the progress made on his/her application in this connection. According to another circular, those who come to meet the prime minister for the sake of administrative interest will not be allowed to bring their mobile phone and no photographer other than the official photographer to take snaps with the prime minister. It may be recalled that for the first time the PM Secretariat has been made a public office, where the public has access and the door of the Prime Minister House and Secretariat are open to the public.

Thousands of people have met with AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi. The use of mobile phones has been banned in the Prime Minister Office for security reasons. Appropriate reception facilities have been provided to the visitors at the PM Secretariat, where a waiting room has also been set up. Applications received at the PM Secretariat are sent to the heads of the departments concerned with a covering letter.

Political staff has been appointed for political workers. No security bench has been set for those who come to the PM Office for any necessary and relevant work. They come to the PM Office after submitting their mobile phones at the reception. The government officials can submit their grievances to their respective heads of departments and secretaries and they do not need to come directly to the PM Office.