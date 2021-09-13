Zardari summoned for indictment in suspicious transaction case on 29th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29 for indictment in suspicious transaction case.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed reference of Rs8 billion suspicious transactions against Asif Ali Zardari. Now Asif Ali Zardari has remained the only accused in the case. According to details, the court declared Zardari's Front man Mushtaq Ahmed as proclaimed offender and separated his case. The court also directed the authorities concerned to block the CNIC of Mushtaq Ahmed and launch action to seize his properties. Accountability Court III Islamabad judge Syed Asghar Ali will indict Asif Ali Zardari on September 29.