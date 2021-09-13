Bilawal, Monis Elahi discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Monis Elahi called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad on Sunday.
Both discussed the overall political situation in the country. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar was also present during the meeting.
The political observers were giving significance to the meeting of Bilawal and Monis Elahi amid current political situation in the country.
Bilawal enquired about the health of President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and expressed his best regards to Chaudhry Shujaat and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Bilawal and Monis Elahi also discussed the country’s water distribution system among provinces and the issue of historic water shortage in Sindh.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 44 percent increase in the rental ceiling for federal government...
RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of ‘Trilateral Exercise Brotherhood’, being hosted by Azerbaijan, was held at...
MUZAFFARABAD: On the directions of AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi, the Prime Minister Secretariat has issued a...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Pakistan People's Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Helicopters to rescue three mountaineers, including a Pakistani, from the Rakaposhi Mountain of the...
FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the best substitute to...