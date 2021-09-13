 
Monday September 13, 2021
PCB launches online merchandise programme

Sports

Sep 13, 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to celebrate the country's rich cricket history and culture, announced the launch of its Official Merchandise Store, which will go live on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The passionate Pakistan cricket fans will be able to purchase authentic apparel and accessories at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

