Azma flays govt over price-hike

LAHORE:The government has failed particularly in controlling the price hike of essential commodities. These were the views of PML-N leader Azma Bukhari, who was pointing out at the dilapidated conditions of Walton Road, which was inundated by rainwater. She said the things developed by Shehbaz Sharif with great efforts were being destroyed by the present government.
“During our government new roads were developed and repaired and the PTI’s only duty was to maintain those roads, the government did not perform even that duty.” About cantonment board elections, she said it was a referendum at the grassroots level. “The government that has failed to pick up trash from the city does not even have any right to get vote,” she added.
She said that infighting had started in the PTI ranks all over Punjab. “PTI leaders now are outraged to see the defeat and, in the areas, where there is no public support for them, police have become a tool of the government,” she maintained.
Owing to the inundated roads by rainwater, the people could not get to the polling stations,” she said. The PML-N leader expressed her surprise over the public interest in the elections. “I am very surprised and have never seen so much hustle and bustle before,” she said. He said rigging in elections had always happened undercover. She said the government shunned the local government system and even the institutions have not yet been restored.
Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police while checking speed limits through cameras, issued 2,100 fine tickets to road...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar paid a surprise visit to Qila Gujar Singh police station on Sunday. He checked...
LAHORE:Vehari police arrested 316 proclaimed offenders, 312 drug dealers and 266 illegal arms dealers during the month...
LAHORE:In its major anti-quackery operation last week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed four hospitals and 92...
Rawalpindi: The cycle of cousin marriages is one of the causes leading to neurodevelopmental disorders among children...
LAHORE:A woman and her three daughters were tortured by four men in the limits of Sanda police on Sunday.The accused...