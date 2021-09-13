Azma flays govt over price-hike

LAHORE:The government has failed particularly in controlling the price hike of essential commodities. These were the views of PML-N leader Azma Bukhari, who was pointing out at the dilapidated conditions of Walton Road, which was inundated by rainwater. She said the things developed by Shehbaz Sharif with great efforts were being destroyed by the present government.

“During our government new roads were developed and repaired and the PTI’s only duty was to maintain those roads, the government did not perform even that duty.” About cantonment board elections, she said it was a referendum at the grassroots level. “The government that has failed to pick up trash from the city does not even have any right to get vote,” she added.

She said that infighting had started in the PTI ranks all over Punjab. “PTI leaders now are outraged to see the defeat and, in the areas, where there is no public support for them, police have become a tool of the government,” she maintained.

Owing to the inundated roads by rainwater, the people could not get to the polling stations,” she said. The PML-N leader expressed her surprise over the public interest in the elections. “I am very surprised and have never seen so much hustle and bustle before,” she said. He said rigging in elections had always happened undercover. She said the government shunned the local government system and even the institutions have not yet been restored.